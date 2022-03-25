Military Doctor Attests She Was Ordered to Cover up Wave of Injuries Following COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate | 17 March 2022 | A medical officer with the military has testified in court that she was told by a superior to suppress her findings with regard to the DoD's Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) after the vaccine mandate. Dr. Theresa Long said while giving testimony in court that she and two other medical professionals found a spike in cancer cases, neurological disorders and miscarriages after the vaccine mandate went into place. She and the others who made these shocking discoveries were ordered to keep quiet. "I have so many soldiers being destroyed by this vaccine. Not a single member of my senior command has discussed my concerns with me...I have nothing to gain and everything to lose by talking about it. I'm OK with that because I am watching people get absolutely destroyed," Long said in court.