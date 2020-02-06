Military personnel, equipment seen in DC after Trump promised to 'dominate the streets' | 01 June 2020 | Military helicopters, vehicles and personnel began to descend on the streets of Washington, D.C., Monday night, hours after President Donald Trump promised to "dominate the streets" and protesters demonstrating peacefully were pushed back with tear gas to make way for the president to visit a nearby church. Protesters lingered in the Lafayette Square area well past the 7 p.m. citywide curfew. Several of the demonstrators were seen being taken into custody, waiting for further processing. By 9 p.m., there were reports of arrests happening throughout the city as some protesters started working their way back to the White House. The arrests and military show of force occurred in the hours after law enforcement officers used shields and tear gas to clear protesters from a park across the street from the White House as Trump prepared to make comments in the Rose Garden.