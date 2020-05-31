Military units placed on four-hour recall status to assist Minnesota authorities with protests | 30 May 2020 | The Pentagon on Saturday announced that it was electing to put select military personnel on a four-hour recall status in case officials in Minnesota need assistance in containing expected protests over the killing of George Floyd. "The Secretary of Defense and the Chairman have personally spoken with Governor [Tim] Walz (D) twice in the last 24-hours and expressed the department's readiness to provide support to local and state authorities as requested," Department of Defense spokesperson Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a statement... The recall was directed to U.S. Northern Command, which oversees the domestic protection of the country.