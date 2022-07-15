Milley still hasn't responded to Banks, Grassley letter with questions on 'commitment to civilian control' | 15 July 2022 | Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mark Milley still has not responded to an April letter from Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and his House colleague Republican Study Committee chairman Jim Banks of Indiana regarding his recent alleged statements from a 2021 book, the lawmakers say. Banks and Grassley sent the bicameral letter to Milley in April as a follow-up to his September 2021 congressional testimonies where the general was "questioned about controversial statements you allegedly made to the authors of several recent books." Milley never gave an official response to the letter, the lawmakers say... "General Milley's silence speaks volumes," Banks told Fox News Digital on Thursday. "If General Milley keeps stonewalling, Senator Grassley and I will look for answers elsewhere."