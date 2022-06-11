Millions Plan to Substitute Traditional Thanksgiving Turkey With Pizza, Salad as U.S. Food Prices Soar | 6 Nov 2022 | Americans' wallets have gotten lighter this year amid the highest inflation rate in decades, soaring gas prices and biting food prices, with the pinch caused at least in part by the Biden administration's efforts to squeeze Russia -- a major energy and food exporter -- out of global markets to "punish" Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine. Soaring poultry costs and shrinking purchasing power threaten to put the traditional Thanksgiving turkey out of reach for millions of Americans this year, with fresh U.S. Department of Agriculture figures showing that Turkey costs have jumped from an average of $1.15 a pound in 2021 to $1.99. A recent survey by Personal Capital found that 47 percent said they are planning a Friendsgiving celebration...with only 24 percent of Friendsgiving celebrators planning to have a turkey, with the rest planning to replace the bird with pizza, soups, salads and other foods.