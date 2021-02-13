Millions raised by Lincoln Project goes to companies run by group's founders, records show --The anti-Trump Super Pac was founded in 2019. | 13 Feb 2021 Out of roughly $90 million the anti-Trump Lincoln Project has raised, more than half has gone to firms run by the group’s founders, according to open records data reviewed by Fox Business. The records show that about a third of the money -- roughly $27 million -- raised by the super PAC, directly paid for advertisements that aired on broadcast and cable, or appeared online, during the 2020 campaign... Its founders represent a who's who of prominent Republican strategists on cable television, including Schmidt and Reed Galen, both former advisers to John McCain; conservative attorney George Conway; former New Hampshire GOP chair Jennifer Horn; Florida-based veteran political ad maker Rick Wilson; and Weaver, who has long advised former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.