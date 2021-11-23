Milwaukee BLM 'militant' says Waukesha Christmas parade attack may be start of 'revolution' --Vaun Mayes: 'It sounds possible that the revolution has started in Wisconsin' | 23 Nov 2021 | A Milwaukee Black Lives Matter activist said the Christmas parade attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin, appears to signal "the revolution" may have begun. "I don't know. Now we'll have to wait and see because they do have somebody in custody. We may have to wait and see what they say about why this happened," Vaun Mayes said on Facebook Live on Monday. "But it sounds possible that the revolution has started in Wisconsin. It started with this Christmas parade." Mayes is a well-known activist in Milwaukee. He describes himself as a "Battle rapper, Community activist, Songwriter, Tattoo artist, Militant," in his Twitter bio.