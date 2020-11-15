Milwaukee Elections Chief Reportedly Lost Elections Flash Drive Wednesday Morning, When Dems Gained 120,000 Votes for Joe Biden | 10 Nov 2020 | Milwaukee elections chief Claire Woodall-Vogg claims she lost her elections flash drive in the early morning of November 4. She later "found" it. With that flash drive, vote counts can be manipulated, although there is no evidence that that happened. But at the same time, Biden got 120,000 votes to virtually tie him with Trump... A hand count in Antrim County, Michigan, revealed that 6,000 votes were switched from Trump to Biden. It was blamed on human error. Forty-eight counties in Michigan use that software.