Minneapolis cop who knelt on handcuffed black man George Floyd charged with 3rd degree murder, manslaughter | 29 May 2020 | Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck until he could not breathe, has been charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday afternoon. Freeman said the evidence against Chauvin includes video from a bystander's cell phone, body camera footage as well as statements from witnesses and a preliminary report from the medical examiner. "We felt in our professional judgment that it was time to charge and we have so done it," Freeman said. He later added he expected additional charges to be brought against the other officers involved in the incident, but did not go into detail.