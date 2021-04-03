Minneapolis drops plan to hire social media influencers for Chauvin trial | 03 March 2021 | The City of Minneapolis announced Monday it is dropping its plan to pay social media influencers to push out the city's messaging during trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd. Monday’s announcement came in a public safety preparations meeting one week ahead of the trial, which is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Monday. March 8. "We will not pursue the cultural social media partners," said City of Minneapolis Director of Neighborhood and Community Relations David Rubedor.