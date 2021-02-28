Minneapolis to Hire 6 'Influencers' to Spread City-Approved Messaging to Public During Derek Chauvin Trial | 27 Feb 2021 | Minneapolis authorities are investing in six social media influencers, with a large local following, to help push their message and prevent riots during the murder trial of a fired police officer. On Friday, the Minneapolis City Council approved $1,181,500 for communication with the community during the trial. The City says the six influencers will be intentionally targeting Black, Native American, Somali, Hmong and Latinx communities with their messaging during the trial. Each influencer will be paid a flat fee of $2,000.