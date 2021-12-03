Minneapolis to pay murdered George Floyd family $27m | 12 March 2021 | The city of Minneapolis has reached a $27m (£19m) settlement with the family of George Floyd, the unarmed US black man whose death last May sparked protests worldwide. Mr Floyd's death after being trapped under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin was captured on camera. Lawyers for the family said the footage created "undeniable demand for justice and change". Jury selection for Mr Chauvin's murder trial is currently under way.