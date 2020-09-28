Minneapolis police investigating alleged ballot harvesting scheme by Omar associates | 28 Sept 2020 | The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating claims by conseervative activist group Project Veritas that individuals tied to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., engaged in illegal ballot harvesting before the election. "We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements," a department statement read on Monday... Project Veritas's latest video lit up social media as it came just weeks before a presidential election that is expected to see a surge in absentee or mail-in voting. In Minnesota, the issue has come under judicial scrutiny as Republicans and Democrats battled over a measure that would limit the number of ballots a third party could hold for others. According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the state's Supreme Court recently allowed voting to proceed without a three-person limit on the number of ballots any one individual can collect. President Trump has already called on the Justice Department to investigate the claims, which include allegations of a cash-for-ballot scheme.