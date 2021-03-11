Minneapolis voters reject measure to replace police department --The measure asked voters if they favored amending the city's charter to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. | 3 Nov 2021 | Voters in Minnesota's largest city have rejected what would have been an unprecedented move to dismantle the police department at the ballot box Tuesday following calls for reform following the death of George Floyd. The measure asked voters if they favored amending the city's charter to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. The initiative would have removed language from the charter related to the agency, including minimum funding requirements, and would have divided control of public safety between the mayor and City Council. The question failed 57% to 44%, according to the results released by the Minnesota Secretary of State's office with 133 of 136 precincts reporting. It needed 51% of voter approval to pass.