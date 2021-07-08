Minnesota beheading suspect is an illegal immigrant who was wanted by ICE | 5 Aug 2021 | The suspect who beheaded his girlfriend with a machete in broad daylight in Minnesota is an illegal immigrant from Cuba who was wanted by ICE. Alexis Saborit, 42, is charged with brutally murdering his 55-year-old girlfriend, America Mafalda Thayer, while they were sitting in traffic in suburban Minneapolis last week. Thayer's body and decapitated head were found dumped by her car in the middle of an intersection on July 28. It has since emerged that Saborit, who is charged with second-degree intentional murder, was in the US illegally from Cuba, Alpha News reports.