Minnesota governor activates national guard to respond to violence over George Floyd protests --Minnesota State Patrol will assist with 200 troopers, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft supporting law enforcement on the ground over the coming days | 28 May 2020 | The governor of Minnesota has activated the National Guard following a night of violent riots over the death of George Floyd while in police custody. It comes after Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey made the official request on Thursday following riots that left 16 structures ablaze and grocery stores and pharmacies looted across the city. Governor Tim Walz said in a statement that it was time to rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they're charged to protect as he activated the Minnesota National Guard to help keep the peace.