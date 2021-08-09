Minnesota man freed by Kamala Harris-supported bail fund now charged with murder | 7 Sept 2021 | A bail fund once backed by Kamala Harris helped free an alleged domestic abuser who is now accused of murder. George Howard, 48, allegedly became involved in a road rage altercation on an Interstate 94 entrance ramp before he shot another driver, according to Minneapolis police -- weeks after bailing out on domestic assault charges. Surveillance video recorded the moments when the driver of a blue BMW confronted Howard, who was driving a white Volvo, according to St. Paul's KSTP-TV. The victim can be seen punching Howard, then collapsing.