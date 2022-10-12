'Miscalculation' causes ICE to underreport illegal immigrants released without tracking technology by over 18,000% | 9 Dec 2022 | Immigration and Customs Enforcement claimed that a "data miscalculation" caused the agency to underreport the number of illegal immigrants released into the United States without tracking technology by over 18,000%, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. During a private event hosted by ICE last week, the agency distributed documents to attendees about the 2004 "Alternatives to Detention" program. The initiative was launched as a "flight-mitigation tool" to track illegal immigrants using ankle bracelets and cell phones while they await scheduled court proceedings. According to the internal document obtained by the DCNF, as of November 14, ICE had released 49,459 illegal immigrants without any tracking technology. The reported figure on the document vastly differed from the stats on ICE's website, which stated that only 266 immigrants were released without ankle monitors or cell phones as of November 19.