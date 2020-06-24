Misprinted ballots with Democratic candidates mailed to hundreds of Republicans in N.J. town | 20 June 2020 | Karen Gardner was perplexed when she received her mail-in primary ballot. As a life-long Republican voter and chairwoman of the Bernardsville Republican Municipal Committee, Gardner wasn't expecting to find a list of Democrats inside the envelope. "The slate of candidates was all Democrat from Joe Biden down to dogcatcher, but on the upper right it clearly stated it was a Republican ballot and it had my name and correct information on the return envelope," Gardner said. Of the 2,400 registered Republicans in Bernardsville, 500 to 700 of them received erroneous mail-in ballots, listing the Democratic candidates instead of the Republicans.