Mississippi Governor Warns Doctors Will Lose License for Prescribing Medication Abortions | 4 July 2022 | On Sunday, the Republican governor of Mississippi, Tate Reeves, said that doctors in the state would lose their medical licenses for prescribing abortion pills after a new law takes effect on August 1. Reeves made the statement during an interview on Fox News Sunday during a discussion about the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. "If a physician is practicing medicine in the state of Mississippi, they have to have a license to do so and if abortion is illegal in our state, which it is, then those medicines will not be allowed and they will not have a license to practice in our state," Reeves said. He noted that any doctors practicing medicine in the state "whether it's through telemedicine or otherwise" was going to be held to the "standards of care that we require in our state." He further said those standards were also "based upon state law."