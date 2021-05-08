Missouri AG Eric Schmitt bashes Cori Bush for calls to defund police - while hiring private security | 5 Aug 2021 | Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) slammed progressive Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) for calling to defund the police while hiring private security, telling The Post that her comments are "hypocritical" and a "slap in the face" to victims of crime in the state. Bush has come under fire by Republicans in the wake of reports that the Missouri Democrat spent $70,000 on a private security detail over the course of three months despite her push to reduce funding for law enforcement. But Schmitt, who is running for Senate, accused Bush of failing to prioritize the safety of her constituents despite ensuring she is protected from threats, noting that St. Lewis, which is her district, saw a 50-year high in homicides in 2020.