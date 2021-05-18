Missouri AG serves Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Communist Party in lawsuit over 'unleashing' COVID-19 pandemic --Lawsuit claims there was an 'appalling campaign of deceit, concealment, misfeasance, and inaction' | 18 May 2021 | Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday said he officially served the Chinese Communist Party and several other groups over the role they allegedly played in the COVID-19 outbreak. "...Despite China's stonewalling, my Office remains determined to hold the Chinese authorities accountable for unleashing the COVID-19 pandemic," Schmitt said in a statement. In addition to the Chinese Communist Party, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences were served in Schmitt's lawsuit.