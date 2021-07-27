Missouri Attorney General Sues to Block St. Louis Area Mask Mandate | 27 July 2021 | Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit on Monday to stop the mask mandate in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, alleging that the newly reimposed masking requirement is "arbitrary and capricious" and violates the state constitution. Schmitt, a Republican, filed the suit in a circuit court in St. Louis County, naming St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, along with the directors of the county and city’s health departments. "This continued government overreach is unacceptable and unconstitutional, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine," Schmitt said in a news release, adding, "I will continue to fight this seemingly unending control and intrusion on peoples' lives--we will not back down."