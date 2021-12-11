Missouri Governor Considering Unemployment for People Fired for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccines | 12 Nov 2021 | Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said his administration is considering providing unemployment benefits for individuals who are fired over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. "You see what Iowa just did," Parson told news outlet The Center Square on Thursday... The Republican governor was referring to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Oct. 29 having signed a bill that guarantees state workers who are trying to obtain a medical or religious exemption to the vaccine the ability to get unemployment benefits if they're fired for refusing the vaccine. Parson stopped short of guaranteeing unemployment benefits for those who lost their jobs only because they declined vaccinations.