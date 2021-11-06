Missouri Governor Will Sign Bill Nullifying Federal Gun Laws - Spokeswoman | 11 June 2021 | Gov. Mike Parson will sign newly passed legislation that would ban state law enforcement agencies from enforcing new federal gun laws following proposed rule-making from the Biden administration to regulate firearms with stabilizing braces. According to Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones, the Republican governor will sign the "Second Amendment Preservation Act," which says that it is the duty of courts and law enforcement agencies in Missouri to protect the Second Amendment rights of citizens to keep and bear arms. It also declares federal laws that infringe on that right null.