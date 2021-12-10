Missouri Hospital CEO Issues Warning About Staffing Shortages Over Biden Vaccine Mandate | 12 Oct 2021 | The CEO of a hospital system in rural southeastern Missouri warned that Joe Biden's announced COVID-19 vaccine mandate for most healthcare workers could trigger significant staffing shortages. "Our reality is we need staff to work. And in return for your working, we're not going to ask you to get a vaccine mandate," Scotland County Hospital CEO Randy Tobler told CNN in an interview published Tuesday. "There were people in the hospital that freely shared that if the vaccine mandate happened on our account or on anyone else's, they would not work here. That's just something they weren't going to put in their body." Noting that he's lost about 18 percent of nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tobler said that he cannot afford to mandate vaccines that would alienate even more staff. The mandate, he said, won't make the nurses want to get vaccinated but will instead prompt them to quit.