Missouri Republicans Hawley and Schmitt say Senate GOP needs new leadership: 'Not Mitch McConnell' [And everyone in the world agrees except for the defense contractors who own and operate him and Zelensky the grifter.] | 8 Nov 2022 | Incumbent Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Missouri Senate hopeful Eric Schmitt each said Monday that if Republicans take control of the U.S. Senate, they won't support Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for another term as leader. At a rally for Schmitt in Springfield, Missouri, Hawley told a gaggle of reporters that he prefers a fresh face for leader, citing disagreements with McConnell on funding Ukraine's defense against Russia and spending legislation. "I don't imagine I will, no," Hawley reportedly said when asked if he would support McConnell. "I'm not sure if any other senator will run or not. Nobody's indicated they would. But my view is that we need new leadership in that position," he added.