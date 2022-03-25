Missouri U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Greitens Blasts 'Disgusting Cowards' Karl Rove and Mitch McConnell for Fake News Smear Campaign Against His Family | 25 March 2022 | Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens -- a war hero, NAVY Seal and former governor -- is going on the offense against GOP establishment hacks Karl Rove and Mitch McConnell for working with the fake news to attack his family. "I want to tell you directly, Karl Rove and Mitch McConnell. Hear me now. You are disgusting cowards. And we are coming for you. I will no longer allow you to attack me and attack my kids and to destroy this country," Greitens said in a tweet addressing the recent smear campaign meant to destroy his nascent America First candidacy. In the video, Greitens noted that he has been vindicated after private investigator William Tisaby pleaded guilty to one count of evidence tampering in the railroading against Greitens, who was forced to resign as governor in 2018 due to the fallout over a now-debunked blackmail allegation.