MIT Expert Calls for Immediate Stop of mRNA COVID Jabs - Evidence Shows 'Unprecedented Level of Harm' | 1 Feb 2023 | The rollout of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines should be immediately suspended, as they are causing "an unprecedented level of harm, including the death of young people and children," said Retsef Levi, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. "This is not a theory anymore," the professor told The Epoch Times, referring to findings that link the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines with myocarditis, a potentially fatal inflammation of the heart. "These are proven facts that basically undermine any sense of safety about these vaccines." For more than 30 years, Levi has worked extensively in the areas of analytics and modeling, looking at risk management issues in the context of health systems and health policies.