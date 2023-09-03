Mitch McConnell being treated for concussion after fall --McConnell to remain in hospital "for a few days" | 9 March 2023 | Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is being treated for a concussion after his fall at a hotel in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, his spokesman said. McConnell, 81, is expected to remain in the hospital "for a few days" as he receives treatment for injuries sustained by his fall. The Kentucky Senator was attending an evening dinner for the Senate Leadership Fund, a political action committee aligned with him, when he tripped and fell, his office said. The dinner was at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, formerly the Trump International Hotel, Washington, D.C. "Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment," said David Popp, McConnell's communications director, in an update on Thursday.