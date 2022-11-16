Mitch McConnell Busted Taking Zelensky's Stolen FTX Money, According to New FEC Docs | 15 Nov 2022 | According to new FEC documents, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell grabbed large sums of money from FTX and quietly pocketed it. According to the documents, someone from FTX, the crypto business that failed last week, donated $2,500,000 to McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund. Thelibertydaily.com reports: The money goes from taxpayers, is sent as "aid" to Ukraine, which gives a good chunk of the laundered money to FTX, which contributes to the Uniparty Swamp. This prompts the Uniparty Swamp to repeat the process, and as we've seen over the past several months, it's working wonders. Corporate media barely reports on all the money getting laundered there on a weekly basis. No Democrats and very few Republican politicians bring up the issue... McConnell is among the top recipients that we've found so far.