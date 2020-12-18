Mitch McConnell received donations from Dominion Voting Systems and shut down two election integrity bills in 2020 | 18 Dec 2020 | The Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell (R-KY) [who Trump should have jettisoned day one along w. Paul Ryan], is urging Senate Republicans to accept the Biden electors without objection when they are presented to Congress on January 6... A closer examination of Mitch McConnell finds he took donations from lobbyists who work for Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion lobbyists, David Cohen and Brian Wild both donated to the McConnell campaign funds in March of 2020. McConnell also received thousands of dollars from Emily Kirlin and Jen Olson, lobbyists for ES&S, another voting system company. Both Dominion and ES&S represent about 80 percent of all voting machines in the country. Both systems rely on a software developed by Microsoft called "Election Guard." McConnell also helped suppress election integrity efforts earlier in 2020. In July, McConnell blocked two bills that would "bolster election security." One of the bills would have required a physical paper trail of every single ballot cast in the country. The forensic audit of Dominion Voting Systems found that the security and log files were missing for the 2020 election -- the trail of fraud concealed, erased. Every ballot that was adjudicated and potentially switched by Democrats could not be adequately traced. McConnell blocked the bill that would have required a physical trail, revealing his true intentions with the 2020 election. He also opposed an election integrity bill that would mandate political candidates, their staff members, and their families to notify the FBI if any foreign government offered to assist them.