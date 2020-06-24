MLB announces 60-game season for 2020; Opening Day will be July 23 or 24 --MLB and the MLBPA finalized a health and safety protocol Tuesday night; players will report to camp July 1 | 23 June 2020 |Major League Baseball is set to return. The MLB Players Association (MLBPA) informed the league on Tuesday that players will comply with commissioner Rob Manfred's imposed outline for a 2020 season. Players are set report for another version of "spring" training on July 1, and the league's imposed 60-game season will start either July 23 or 24, the league announced. The two sides also finalized coronavirus health and safety protocols on Tuesday night.