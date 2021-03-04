MLB to Move All-Star Game and Draft Out of Georgia in Response to New Election Integrity Law | 03 April 2021 | MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. has added his voice to the debate on Georgia's new election integrity law, writing in a news release that he has "engaged in thoughtful conversations" with different voices in the Baseball world and decided that the best way "demonstrate our values as a sport" is to move the All-Star game out from Georgia. MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. announced Friday that the baseball league is moving its all-star game from Georgia. Recently, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law election reforms that would require photo ID for absentee voting, mandatory dropbox security, and mandatory early voting dates, among other measures. "I was proud to sign S.B. 202 to ensure elections in Georgia are secure, fair, and accessible," Republican Kemp said on Twitter. "I appreciate the hard work of members of the General Assembly to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat."