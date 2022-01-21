This is where we are, folks. This is where we are: M&M's candy characters to become more 'inclusive' | 20 Jan 2022 | Candy is about to get more "inclusive," with the maker of M&M's announcing its famed characters are getting modern makeovers and will have more "nuanced personalities." Mars, Incorporated, the company behind the colorful, candy-coated chocolates, announced Thursday a "global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive." As part of the new mission to increase the "sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025," Mars said the M&M's characters -- who serve as mascots of sorts for the brand -- would be receiving fresh, new looks. The green M&M, previously seen in ads posing seductively and strutting her stuff in white go-go boots, will now sport a pair of sneakers.