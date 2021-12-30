MN Board of Medical Practice Requesting Files of Patients Prescribed Ivermectin - Doctor | 30 Dec 2021 | A Minnesota family physician who is being investigated for the fifth time in the past 17 months by the state medical board for statements related to COVID-19, says the board is now requesting to see medical records of his patients who were prescribed ivermectin. Dr. Scott Jensen received a notification from the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice two days before Christmas informing him of their request for the records. "And last night, when I got home after shopping with the grandchildren, I have this letter from the board of medical practice," Jensen said in a video on Dec. 24. He added that the board said, "In your response, you indicated that you've prescribed ivermectin to some of your patients for treatment of COVID-19. Pursuant to the board's investigation of this matter, please provide the following records...copies of medical records for the most recent three to five patients to whom you've prescribed ivermectin to treat COVID-19."