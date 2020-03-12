Mo Brooks planning to challenge Electoral College votes over election theft | 02 Dec 2020 | Republican Rep. Mo Brooks (Ala.) on Wednesday told reporters that he plans to challenge the Electoral College votes when Congress meets to certify the election for President-elect [sic] Joe Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks confirmed his plans to The Hill, repeating President Trump's [and others'] claims that the 2020 election had widespread cases of voter fraud. Politico first reported the news. "I'm doing this because in my judgment this is the worst election theft in the history of the United States. And if there was a way to determine the Electoral College outcome using only lawful votes cast by eligible American citizens, then Donald Trump won the Electoral College," he told The Hill in an interview.