Omg. Moderator of Second Presidential Debate Served as an Intern for Joe Biden | 01 Oct 2020 | C-SPAN's Steve Scully, who will moderate the second presidential debate, got his start as a staff assistant in Sen. Ted Kennedy's communication office, and prior to that worked as in intern in the office of then-senator Joe Biden. The second presidential debate is scheduled for October 15... Scully is generally well-regarded in Washington and in the media, but out here where I am in flyover country, he may at least be seen as too chummy with Democrats to serve as an honest broker for the second presidential debate. Tweets like this one from 2016, and currently making the retweet rounds, don't help.