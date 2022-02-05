Moderna lawsuits could leave taxpayers on the hook after company made billions --Lawsuits against Moderna focus on patents, intellectual property rights related to its coronavirus vaccine | 2 May 2022 | Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was produced with unprecedented speed, but the pharmaceutical firm now faces multiple lawsuits which could leave taxpayers paying the tab. The lawsuits have focused on intellectual property rights and patents. In particular, a lawsuit from two biotech firms argued that the lipid technology used to develop the vaccine was the exact nature that biotech firm Arbutus had already developed. In response to another suit, Moderna disputed that three National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists played a role in developing the messenger ribonucleic acid (MRNA). A federal loophole could get Moderna off the hook, and force taxpayers to foot the bill.