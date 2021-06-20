Moderna Sent Coronavirus Vaccine to North Carolina University Weeks Before Pandemic, Secret Documents Reveal | 20 June 2021 | A confidentiality agreement shows potential coronavirus vaccine candidates were transferred from Moderna to the University of North Carolina in 2019, nineteen days prior to the official emergence of Covid-19 pandemic. The confidentially agreement states that providers 'Moderna' alongside the 'National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' (NIAID) agreed to tranfer 'mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates' developed and jointly-owned by NIAID and Moderna to recipients 'The Universisty of North Carolina at Chapel Hill' on the 12 December 2019.