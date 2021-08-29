Moderna vaccinations halted in Japan's Okinawa after 'black substances' found in vial, days after other batch of jab was suspended | 29 Aug 2021 | Okinawa prefecture has halted Moderna vaccinations after unknown materials were found in a vial of the drug. The move comes after Japan pulled 1.6 million Moderna doses from a different batch over contamination concerns. Black substances were discovered in syringes and a vial, while unidentified pink substances were spotted in a different syringe with a Moderna vaccine dose, according to Japan's public broadcaster, NHK. Okinawa's government said in a statement on Sunday that it was suspending the use of Moderna vaccines after "foreign substances were spotted in some of them."