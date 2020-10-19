Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Provokes 'COVID-Like Symptoms' in Phase 3 Trial | 19 Oct 2020 | Biotechnology firm Moderna, Inc. of Cambridge, Massachusetts began a Phase 3 human clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy of its experimental mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2020. The randomized, placebo-controlled trial involves giving two 100-microgram doses of the vaccine to 28,618 volunteer participants over 18 years of age, including some elderly people aged 71 and older.The first dose of the vaccine, which has been given to all participants, was followed up 28 days later with a second dose. As of Oct. 9, 22, some 194 participants have received the second dose. In August, some of the participants reportedly experienced adverse events such as fatigue, chills, headaches and injection site pain. Phase 3 Trial Participants Have Serious Reactions --In September, three participants in the Phase 3 trial reported suffering reactions such as high fever, headaches, body aches and exhaustion. One of these participants, 44-year-old Luke Hutchison of Utah, suffered a fever (over 100°F), chills, a bad headache and shortness of breath after getting the second dose of the vaccine.