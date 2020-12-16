Money From Facebook's Zuckerberg Used to Undermine Election, Violate Law - Report | 16 Dec 2020 | Hundreds of millions of dollars from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was used to violate election laws, according to a new report. The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a national constitutional litigation organization, released the 39-page report, alleging that Zuckerberg's $500 million given to election officials was used to treat voters unequally and improperly influence the election for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The bulk of the funds went to the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a nonprofit started by former managers and staff at the New Organizing Institute, a progressive nonprofit. According to the report, the nonprofit earlier this year "began sending agents into states to recruit certain Democrat strongholds to prepare grants requesting monies from" it.