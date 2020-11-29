Money laundering: Governors Newsom and Kemp paid over $1B to Chinese company for COVID-19 supplies that never arrived | 27 Nov 2020 | Health Ranger reports for Channel 411 News, Nov. 23, 2020, that in April of this year, it was revealed that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) wired half a billion dollars — the first of two installments -- to BYD, an electric car company in China, to supposedly purchase "N-95 masks" for COVID-19. But Newsom sent the money without voting or approval by the state legislature. When pressed about the details of the deal, Newsom refused to disclose them. Nor were the face masks actually delivered. As of November 2020, BYD has yet delivered a single face mask. Now, there is evidence Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) may also be involved in the same scheme, according to attorney Lin Wood, who is on President Trump’s legal team litigating to prevent the certification of alleged election results. In an interview on the John Fredericks Show, Wood said that governors send huge amounts of money to China under the cover of buying "covid supplies." China then launders the money into financial kickbacks for the governors' family members or business entities.