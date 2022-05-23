As Monkeypox Cases Spread, Report Shows Gates Foundation, WHO, Pharma Execs Took Part in Monkeypox Pandemic 'Simulation' | 23 May 2022 | The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday held an emergency meeting to discuss the outbreak of monkeypox after more than 100 cases were reported across 12 countries. Days before the WHO convened, the Biden administration placed a $119 million order for monkeypox vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed six people in the U.S. were being monitored for the viral infection, and one person had tested positive... In October 2019, just weeks before the outbreak of COVID-19, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, along with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, organized "Event 201," a "high-level pandemic exercise" that mirrored what later followed with COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2021, the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), in conjunction with the Munich Security Conference, held a "tabletop exercise on reducing high-consequence biological threats." This "fictional exercise scenario" involved the simulation of "a deadly, global pandemic involving an unusual strain of monkeypox virus that first emerged in the fictional nation of Brinia and spread globally over 18 months."