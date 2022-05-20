Monkeypox cases under investigation in Canada as outbreak spreads in Europe, U.S. --U.S., U.K., Portugal and Spain also investigating cases as global numbers grow | 19 May 2022 | On Thursday, Montreal public health officials announced two confirmed cases of monkeypox and 17 suspected cases under investigation in the region, including 15 cases on the island of Montreal, one on the South Shore and another on the North Shore. Wednesday: Health officials in Quebec are investigating more than a dozen cases of suspected monkeypox in Canada, after U.S. and European health officials confirmed rising cases of the rare infectious disease -- suggesting a wider outbreak may be happening globally. Radio-Canada reported Wednesday that Montreal public health officials are investigating at least 13 cases flagged by doctors in the city, following diagnoses made in three clinics specializing in sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections.