Monkeypox Cases in U.S Coincide With Vaccine Purchases by BARDA | 24 May 2022 | The detection of monkeypox cases in Europe and the U.S. is highly unusual because monkeypox has previously been mostly confined to tropical areas of west or central Africa. Monkeypox belongs to the same family of orthopox viruses as smallpox (variola) and the CDC states that smallpox (vaccinia) vaccines can be used to prevent monkeypox. On May 18, 2022, biotechnology firm Bavarian Nordic of Denmark announced that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), signed a contract with it to supply a freeze-dried version of its smallpox and monkeypox vaccine. A freeze-dried version of the vaccine is stated to have a longer shelf life. BARDA placed an $119 million order for 13 million freeze-dried doses of Bavarian Nordic's smallpox and monkeypox vaccine known as JYNNEOS®. The contract states that the U.S. has an option to purchase additional vaccines worth $180 million if needed.