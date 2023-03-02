Montana Sen. Daines 'alarmed' at Chinese spy balloon, says 'significant concern' that ICBM fields targeted | 2 Feb 2023 | Montana Senator Steve Daines (R) sent a letter to the Department of Defense (DOD) demanding answers on the suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted above his state. Daines sent a late letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday amid reports of the suspected surveillance balloon over U.S. airspace. The Montana Republican called the high-altitude Chinese balloon a "concerning event" and told Austin that the "fact that this balloon was occupying Montana airspace creates significant concern that Malmstrom Air Force Base (AFB) and the United State’s intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) fields are the targets of this intelligence gathering mission."