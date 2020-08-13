'This is monumental': Kamala Harris is the first VP nominee to graduate from a Historically Black College | 12 Aug 2020 | Paula Coates was driving home from work Tuesday when her dad called with news that Joe Biden had selected Sen. Kamala Harris of California to be the vice-presidential nominee for the Democratic party. "He was, like, 'It's Kamala,'" Coates said. "I literally started screaming on the phone," said Coates, a pediatric dentist living in Arlington, Va. "And then tears started welling up. In a way it's sort of validation, we as Black women, those of us who support the Democratic Party, we've been such a back bone, and for her to be tapped it's, like, someone is finally seeing us for the value that we bring." Harris's story resonated with Coates in other ways too. Like Coates, who graduated from Meharry Medical College's School of Dentistry, Harris is an alumnae of a Historically Black College; she graduated from Howard University in 1986.