More than 1 in 3 Americans will refuse a COVID-19 vaccine - poll | 14 Aug 2020 | One in three Americans will opt out of getting a [deadly] coronavirus vaccine if and when it becomes available, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. While 60% of respondents say they will get vaccinated if one becomes available to them, 35% say they won't, according to the results released Friday. The remaining 5% of respondents say they are unsure... The poll shows only 48% of Republicans would choose to get the vaccine.